BANGOR - After a close first two quarters, No. 1 Southern Aroostook exploded in the third quarter offensively, leading them to a 64-24 quarterfinals win over No. 8 Jonesport Beals.

With a lay-up in the third quarter, Royals' senior Damon Beal reached the 1,000-point milestone. At the next dead ball timeout, the Royals fans erupted in support.

The Warriors remain unbeaten with the victory, improving to 19-0. After opening the game on a 13-4 run, the Royals made a charge in the second quarter, bringing the score to 15-13- but that was the closest they'd get.

Southern Aroostook took a 23-13 lead into the break, and grew that lead to 33-15 in the third quarter.

The fourth was more of the same, with the Warriors eventually growing the lead to over 30 with under 4 minutes remianing.

With the win, they advance to the Class D semifinal round to take on No. 4 Bangor Christian.

