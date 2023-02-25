BANGOR - No. 1 Southern Aroostook boys basketball defeated No. 2 Machias 78-46 on Saturday to win the Class D boys championship.
The Warriors started out hot from three-point range with junior guard Dylan Burpee hitting multiple from range. They went on to lead 24-5 after one quarter.
The three-point shooting would continue in the 2nd quarter with senior guard Drake Weston getting in on the action from deep and the Warriors held a 39-14 lead at half.
The second half would be more of the same as the Warriors would continue to roll on to their second consecutive Class D North title. This win also gave the boys and girls their second straight sweep of Class D.
Southern Aroostook will now face the winner of South No. 1 Forest Hills and South No. 2 Valley in next Saturday's state title game at 2:45 in the Cross Insurance Center.