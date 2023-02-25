BANGOR - No. 1 Southern Aroostook boys basketball defeated No. 2 Machias 78-46 on Saturday to win the Class D boys championship.

The Warriors started out hot from three-point range with junior guard Dylan Burpee hitting multiple from range. They went on to lead 24-5 after one quarter. 

The three-point shooting would continue in the 2nd quarter with senior guard Drake Weston getting in on the action from deep and the Warriors held a 39-14 lead at half.

The second half would be more of the same as the Warriors would continue to roll on to their second consecutive Class D North title. This win also gave the boys and girls their second straight sweep of Class D.

Southern Aroostook will now face the winner of South No. 1 Forest Hills and South No. 2 Valley in next Saturday's state title game at 2:45 in the Cross Insurance Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

