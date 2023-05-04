BANGOR - Husson softball finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 in NAC play and are the number one seed in the conference tournament that begins Sunday.
"The ability that we have to overcome adversity, play our game, and win out in NAC was pretty impressive," senior outfielder Teagan Blackie says.
"Just being able to do that really gives us the confidence going into the tournament that we can do this and we can go farther than that," junior infielder Kenzie Dore adds.
The season's story has been a complete one. For starters, their bats have been on fire, scoring nine runs a game in conference play and 24 runs in their final NAC series against UMPI.
"It's definitely a confidence booster going into this weekend," Blackie says. "I think we really thrive in an environment where we're all just stringing along hits and really enjoying ourselves playing the game we love."
On the other side of the ball, their pitching has been even more stellar. The Eagles allowed only four runs in conference and senior ace McKenna Smith threw a perfect game on Saturday.
"It's just fun to watch," freshman pitcher Danielle Masterson says. "As a younger pitcher on the team, she's a mentor for us, so watching that happen is crazy. I'm trying to learn as much as I can with the time we have left."
And they're making the most of it. Masterson and fellow freshman pitcher Emily Rerick give the staff major depth. In fact, Masterson hasn't allowed a run in her three NAC starts.
"McKenna's a powerhouse, but our freshmen are really stepping up because we need them to," Dore says.
"My goal when I'm out thee is to just help us set up for a win," Masterson explains. "Both me and Emily have been working really hard on learning what we can from McKenna, but also gaining confidence on the mound in knowing we've got years to come."
But for those with no more years left, the seniors, there comes an extra hunger to bring home Husson's third straight NAC title. No matter what happens, though, it was the best last ride they could ask for.
"This is the best team I could ever ask to be on for my senior season," Blackie says. "Every single player plays an important role. Whether you're in the dugout cheering or on the field, it doesn't matter. I hope that we can go back-to-back-to-back because that's the ultimate way to end my senior year."