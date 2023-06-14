ORONO - Junior Maddy Miller was the hero as No. 1 Oxford Hills softball defeated No. 3 Skowhegan on Wednesday 4-3 in the A North final.

After plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Vikings would hold their lead until the top of the fourth when Skowhegan's Jackie Dodge scored Callaway LePage on an RBI to make it 3-1.

Down to their final strike in the seventh, a dropped pop fly by the Vikings allowed Lydia Jones to score two runs to tie the game into the bottom of the seventh. However, in the bottom frame, Miller would drive home the game-winning run with bases loaded.

The Vikings will now face South No. 2 Windham in Saturday's state title game at USM.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

