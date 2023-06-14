ORONO - Junior Maddy Miller was the hero as No. 1 Oxford Hills softball defeated No. 3 Skowhegan on Wednesday 4-3 in the A North final.
After plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Vikings would hold their lead until the top of the fourth when Skowhegan's Jackie Dodge scored Callaway LePage on an RBI to make it 3-1.
Down to their final strike in the seventh, a dropped pop fly by the Vikings allowed Lydia Jones to score two runs to tie the game into the bottom of the seventh. However, in the bottom frame, Miller would drive home the game-winning run with bases loaded.
The Vikings will now face South No. 2 Windham in Saturday's state title game at USM.