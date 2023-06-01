MOUNT DESERT ISLAND - No. 1 MDI boys tennis defeated No. 4 John Bapst 3-2 on Thursday in the B North semifinals to advance to Saturday's final against No. 2 Foxcroft Academy.
MDI started the match on a 0-1 disadvantage due to an injury forfeit at second singles. The Trojans won the first completed match at first doubles as Evan Ankrom and Jameson Weir defeated Jack DeRosier and Finn Oldenberg 7-5, 6-0.
The Crusaders then took the win at third singles as Griffin Werrill knocked off Treyan Nelson 6-4, 6-2. In a must-win match, MDI's Owen Kelly and Bowdoin Allen defeated Soren Petersen and Tassilo Wedding 7-5, 6-2 to tie the overall match 2-2.
In the decisive fifth match at first singles, MDI's Westy Granholm defeated Sam Poth 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the Trojan's spot at regionals.
The B North regional final against Foxcroft Academy will be at Bates College this Saturday.