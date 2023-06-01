MOUNT DESERT ISLAND - No. 1 MDI boys tennis defeated No. 4 John Bapst 3-2 on Thursday in the B North semifinals to advance to Saturday's final against No. 2 Foxcroft Academy.

MDI started the match on a 0-1 disadvantage due to an injury forfeit at second singles. The Trojans won the first completed match at first doubles as Evan Ankrom and Jameson Weir defeated Jack DeRosier and Finn Oldenberg 7-5, 6-0.

The Crusaders then took the win at third singles as Griffin Werrill knocked off Treyan Nelson 6-4, 6-2. In a must-win match, MDI's Owen Kelly and Bowdoin Allen defeated Soren Petersen and Tassilo Wedding 7-5, 6-2 to tie the overall match 2-2.

In the decisive fifth match at first singles, MDI's Westy Granholm defeated Sam Poth 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the Trojan's spot at regionals.

The B North regional final against Foxcroft Academy will be at Bates College this Saturday.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you