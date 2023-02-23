AUGUSTA - No. 1 Gardiner Tigers girls basketball defeated No. 5 Nokomis 60-48 in the A North semifinals on Thursday night.
The game was neck-and-neck to start, and Nokomis' three point shooting led them to be ahead 16-12 after one quarter.
Gardiner would pull away a bit in the 2nd quarter as stellar shooting of their own gave them a 31-26 lead at half.
Nokomis would hang tough late in the game and would trail by just five with under two minutes to go, but the interior game of the Tigers and St. Joe's commit Lizzy Gruber would see Gardiner pull away late.
Gardiner will now face No. 2 Lawrence in the A North final on Friday at 7 in the Augusta Civic Center.