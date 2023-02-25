BANGOR - Top seeded Dexter poured in 14 first quarter points and rode that hot start to a 34-27 victory over No. 2 Penobscot Valley for the Class C North championship.
The Tigers opened up the game with a 14-3 run, and even though the Howlers would find the bucket in the second, Dexter entered the break up 20-10.
Penobscot Valley would hold them to just six points in the second and third quarters to close the gap heading into the fourth, but couldn't get over the hump. Ellie Austin led all scorers with 15 points.
For Dexter, Abby Corson led the way with 11, and Hannah Dean added 10. They will play Old Orchard Beach for the Gold Ball next Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.