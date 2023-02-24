BANGOR - It was a blazing hot start for No. 4 Central, taking a 21-10 lead after the first quarter, but the top ranked Dexter Tigers would quiet them the rest of the way for a 56-51 victory.
No. 1 Dexter used an 11-5 second quarter to bring the lead to within five at the break, and took a lead within the first minutes of the third.
They would bring that lead up to double figures, before Central would fire back late in the fourth. Two Izzy Allen three pointers late would bring the score to 52-49 with 1:44 to play, but Dexter would seal it at the charity stripe to take the victory.
The Tigers will try to avenge their only regular season loss, taking on No. 2 PVHS in the regional finals on Saturday at 7 p.m.