BANGOR - No. 1 Calais Blue Devils boys basketball defeated No. 2 Fort Kent 70-49 on Saturday to win the Class C North title.

The Devils would start the game on a 15-2 run and would lead 19-5 after the first quarter. This would continue in the second quarter as the Blue Devils would carry a 39-12 lead into the half while only converting two three-point baskets. 

The lead would then be 61-32 after three quarters and Calais would continue to roll from there.

Calais will now play South No. 1 Dirigo in the Class C state title next Saturday at 8:45 in the Cross Insurance Center. 

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you