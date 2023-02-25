BANGOR - No. 1 Calais Blue Devils boys basketball defeated No. 2 Fort Kent 70-49 on Saturday to win the Class C North title.
The Devils would start the game on a 15-2 run and would lead 19-5 after the first quarter. This would continue in the second quarter as the Blue Devils would carry a 39-12 lead into the half while only converting two three-point baskets.
The lead would then be 61-32 after three quarters and Calais would continue to roll from there.
Calais will now play South No. 1 Dirigo in the Class C state title next Saturday at 8:45 in the Cross Insurance Center.