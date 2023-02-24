BANGOR - After a back-and-forth start to the game, No. 1 Calais was in control the rest of the way, taking a 70-47 victory over No. 4 Fort Fairfield to advance to the Class C North finals.

Jace Cook, who scored his 1,000th point in the contest, led all scorers with a game-high 31 points in the contest. Matt Dana added 12 for the Blue Devils.

Calais led by seven at the half, but a 20-9 third quarter allowed them to take a commanding lead into the final eight minutes of the game.

Gabe Theriault added 15 for Fort Fairfield in the loss. Calais moves on to play No. 2 Fort Kent in the Class C North finals on Saturday evening at 8:45 p.m.

