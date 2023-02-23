AUGUSTA - No. 1 Brewer Witches boys basketball routed No. 4 Cony 83-36 in the A North semifinals on Friday in what was a record-breaking performance.
The Witches would scoring a whopping 27 points in the first quarter and 46 points in the first half while holding Cony to 21 points.
Brewer would then outscore Cony 37-15 in the 2nd half whilst shooting an A North record 14 threes to emphatically stake their claim as regional finalists.
Brewer will play No. 3 Skowhegan in the A North final on Friday at 8:45 in the Augusta Civic Center.