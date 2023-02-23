AUGUSTA - No. 1 Brewer Witches boys basketball routed No. 4 Cony 83-36 in the A North semifinals on Friday in what was a record-breaking performance.

The Witches would scoring a whopping 27 points in the first quarter and 46 points in the first half while holding Cony to 21 points.

Brewer would then outscore Cony 37-15 in the 2nd half whilst shooting an A North record 14 threes to emphatically stake their claim as regional finalists.

Brewer will play No. 3 Skowhegan in the A North final on Friday at 8:45 in the Augusta Civic Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you