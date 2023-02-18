AUGUSTA - They trailed by seven at halftime, but a huge third quarter from No. 1 Brewer helped erase that deficit and lead them to a 59-46 victory over No. 8 Camden Hills.

Brewer senior Brady Saunders scored his 1,000th point in the contest from the free-throw line. He had 11 points in the Witches' big third quarter, and led all scorers with 27 points, then added five rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.

The Windjammers brought it to a five-point Brewer lead with under five minutes to go, but would not get any closer. With the win, Brewer advances to play No. 5 Cony in the Class A North semifinals.

"It was an amazing feeling, having the support of Brewer on my back, and them going crazy when I hit the foul shot meant the world to me," Saunders said. "I think we really used that in the 2nd half for our comeback win."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

