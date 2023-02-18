AUGUSTA - They trailed by seven at halftime, but a huge third quarter from No. 1 Brewer helped erase that deficit and lead them to a 59-46 victory over No. 8 Camden Hills.
Brewer senior Brady Saunders scored his 1,000th point in the contest from the free-throw line. He had 11 points in the Witches' big third quarter, and led all scorers with 27 points, then added five rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.
The Windjammers brought it to a five-point Brewer lead with under five minutes to go, but would not get any closer. With the win, Brewer advances to play No. 5 Cony in the Class A North semifinals.
"It was an amazing feeling, having the support of Brewer on my back, and them going crazy when I hit the foul shot meant the world to me," Saunders said. "I think we really used that in the 2nd half for our comeback win."