AUGUSTA - No. 1 Brewer Witches boys basketball defeated No. 3 Skowhegan 70-33 to win the A North regional title on Friday night.
Brewer led 20-6 after one quarter after multiple three pointers in that frame, including two from Brady Saunders. In the second quarter, the Witches would move more inside with their offense, but it was just as effective as they went into half with a 31-13 lead.
The third quarter saw Brewer go on a 29-10 run capped off by a Brady Saunders buzzer-beating three pointer to go into the fourth quarter with a 50-23 lead. The effort would continue in the final quarter and Brewer would go onto win their first regional title since 1984.
Brady Saunders led all scorers with 28 points and was named the regional tournament's MVP.
Brewer will now face South No. 1 Falmouth in the Class A state title game next Friday at 7:45 in the Augusta Civic Center.