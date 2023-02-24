AUGUSTA - No. 1 Brewer Witches boys basketball defeated No. 3 Skowhegan 70-33 to win the A North regional title on Friday night.

Brewer led 20-6 after one quarter after multiple three pointers in that frame, including two from Brady Saunders. In the second quarter, the Witches would move more inside with their offense, but it was just as effective as they went into half with a 31-13 lead.

The third quarter saw Brewer go on a 29-10 run capped off by a Brady Saunders buzzer-beating three pointer to go into the fourth quarter with a 50-23 lead. The effort would continue in the final quarter and Brewer would go onto win their first regional title since 1984. 

Brady Saunders led all scorers with 28 points and was named the regional tournament's MVP.

Brewer will now face South No. 1 Falmouth in the Class A state title game next Friday at 7:45 in the Augusta Civic Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

