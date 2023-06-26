VEAZIE - Newport's basketball stars Cooper and Ace Flagg are back in Maine, albeit temporarily, after their sophomore season playing prep-ball at Montverde Academy in Florida.
"It's great to be back," Ace said. "See all my friends, spend time with'em, have fun."
"[We're] just hanging out with our family, friends, people we haven't seen in a couple of months," Cooper said. "It's just been good to be able to hang out for a little bit."
Their freshman year at Nokomis consisted of 6 a.m. practices with head coach Earl Anderson, and a gold ball- so it was never a walk in the park- but getting used to the mental and physical grind of prep school really helped the boys improve.
"The players we're practicing against every day are really great players, so it just got us so much better," Ace said. "And the training of it, weightlifting, all of it was just so scheduled and specific. That really helped boost us to the next level."
"I think mentally I showed big leaps, just because of how mentally challenging it can be at times with playing time, and how physically hard we're working every day," Cooper said. "I think mentally and physically I made big leaps."
The twins are living in the dorms at Montverde Academy, and it can get tough away from home, alone, especially early on. But, having each other as roommates is definitely a calming presence.
"It was a lot different, obviously first time ever being in the dorms, being away from our parents and our friends for like months at a time," Ace said. "It definitely got difficult sometimes, but we were able to push through."
"Obviously I felt more comfortable than kind of having a stranger in there, so it kind of took that aspect out if it and let me have a piece of home," said Cooper.
As the Summer of 2023 rolls on, two years before the boys will graduate and head on to the next level of basketball, the national attention surrounding them keeps coming. They both hold several Division I offers, with Cooper's list now up to fourteen. But, a lot of the noise surrounding the 16-year-old boys is just that- noise. And throughout the years, their circle has not changed- they still train at Results Basketball with Matt Mackenzie. Their mother, Kelly, is on the bench with Maine United as an assistant to long-time head coach Andy Bedard. The core of the AAU team has grown, but never changed. It's that steady circle around them that has really helped them stay grounded during what otherwise could be a challenging time for the two of them.
"That's something that my family and my parents have really preached since I was young- keeping our circle tight and having really good people around us at all times, and being able to help us navigate through this whole thing," Cooper said. "That's really helped- from a young age, we've had our circle tight."