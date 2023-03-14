NEWPORT - This weekend, two stars of the Nokomis basketball community made their way back to Maine to celebrate last year's championship.
One year after helping lead the Warriors to their first boys Gold Ball ever, Cooper and Ace Flagg returned home for the weekend and joined the community in celebrating the banner raising of their 2022 championship team and the other Warriors state champs before them.
After taking the Maine basketball world by storm their freshman year, and tearing it up with Maine United on the Nike EYBL Circuit, the Flagg twins took their talents to Montverde Academy in Florida, and they say playing with and against some of the best high schoolers in the country has been huge in their development.
"It's just been a whole 'nother level of competition, and being able to play with the best players there is in high school right now, so we're just getting so much better, and competing against each other every day is great," Ace said.
"Just the level that we're practicing and playing against every day, those type of people you're playing against every day that are going to high level colleges like Duke, Oregon, and Kansas, just things like that that are pushing us every day," said Cooper, who is the second ranked player in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.
Both Cooper and Ace have felt the support from Maine and the Newport community through and through- it was on display several times last year, following the boys state title run, and after Cooper's run at a Gold Medal with Team USA. After seeing that support out in force again this weekend, the boys were quick to thank everyone in their circle.
"I just want to give a shout out to everyone that's ever supported me, and just everyone that's ever cheered me on or been there for me," Cooper said. "I know there are so many special people in my life that have been looking over me and looking out for me, so I just [wanted] to give a good shout out to them."