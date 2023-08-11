MONTVERDE, FL. - Former Nokomis High School state champion and current Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Cooper Flagg announced on Friday that he will be reclassifying from 2025 to 2024.
The announcement, made on Instagram, comes as he is about to start what would have been his junior year at Montverde Academy. Now, with his reclassification, he will graduate high school a year early. This decision also means that Flagg would be eligible for selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, instead of 2026, and is already being touted as a possible top pick.
Flagg is coming off a summer which included him winning the MVP award at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam amid Maine United's second-place finish.