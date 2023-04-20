BANGOR - Spring is officially in swing. This week, Bangor Municipal Golf Course opened for golfers for the first time since November.
"Nice crowd right off the bat, so all is well to start the 2023 season," head golf pro Rob Jarvis says. "We've had a lot of messages the last couple of weeks. People are anxious to get out."
If you do come out to play, you'll see that holes 14, 15, 17, and 18 have had trees trimmed or cut down. It is part of an FAA directive to clear way for Bangor International Airport's extended runway project.
"We had quite a few trees on the back nine that were affecting the departure planes, so we had to remove those," Jarvis explains.
But they weren't about to leave everything be and let the golfers off easy.
"The number one thought was, 'how is this going to play and how are we going to put it back together so it's just not a wide open desert out there'," Jarvis says.
So, on 15, the trees will be replaced by fescue grass. Fairway bunkers will also soon be added there as well as on 17 and 18.
"It might play a touch harder," Jarvis predicts. "If you hit a fairway bunker on the left, you're going to have a 180 yard bunker shot into the green. That's a very tough shot for most amateurs."
But, at least for now, the feedback on the changes have been pretty positive.
"It's kind of like playing a new course," one golfer says.
"I like it," another says.
"Some of the areas like 17 and 18 where trees were thinned out, they just love the look of it," Jarvis adds. "All in all, a project that could have certainly been perceived to negatively impact the golf course is going to positively impact it."