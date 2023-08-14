BREWER - After the fall sports season in 2023, Brewer soccer and field hockey athletes will have played their last games on 'Historic' Doyle Field- and athletes in the spring will enjoy a brand new, artificial turf complex right behind the high school.
By the spring, all of Brewer's outdoor sports besides football and track will call the new complex their home.
"It's going to be awesome," Grady Vanidestine, a senior soccer and baseball athlete says. "I've been playing on turf facilities all summer, so it's a great experience and it's going to be fun being at home in Brewer."
"It's really going to be a huge thing, I also play field hockey and being down here watching them re-do the turf for us- it's going to be crazy," says senior field hockey and soccer player Laura Stewart.
"I'm really excited- I'm definitely the person who likes playing on turf more than grass. I do love the environment at Doyle, so I hope that environment follows with this, and I think it will," says Lauren Vanidestine, a junior soccer player who runs track in the spring. "Just under the lights- it's what every little kid hopes for when they like get to high school. They wanna be that varsity kid in that environment and I think that turf field is going to bring that for us."
"We've been waiting for this [for] a couple years, so it feels great to get some new turf and it feels even more at home playing here," says junior soccer and lacrosse player Ryan Edgecomb.
Starting with baseball, Heddericg field will be getting a complete makeover. The field has only been played on once since 2020, and it will become an all-turf facility, expected to be open for the 2024 season- bringing back the classic 'Fill the Hill' nights in Brewer.
"'Fill the Hill' is when [baseball and softball] both play at the same time, and we try and get as many students and staff here that we can and just fans and supporters and watch us play," Stewart says. "That way we're able to have baseball on one side, softball on the other, and everyone's loud. It's a great night."
Stewart and Grady Vanidestine have only experienced one night like this in high school- and they're some of the few that can say they have.
"It was a great experience," Grady says. "It was really fun, I enjoyed it and I look forward to it."
Behind Heddericg will be new tennis courts, as well as a playing field for field hockey, soccer, and lacrosse- and having all those sports there will be huge for the entire Brewer Athletics Community.
"With fans migrating around, they could be watching a softball game or they could go down to lacrosse games," says junior Charlie Brydges, also a lacrosse and soccer player. "I think it's just going to be a different atmosphere, and I'm really excited for it."
"For kids coming up, it's going to be fun to just kind of go and hang out there," Grady says.
"It's going to be a bigger atmosphere, and it's going to feel great," Edgecomb says.
Athletic Director Dave Utterback says they expect the project to be complete by the winter- and for the athletes, they're all extremely grateful for the investment from him and the community.
"It's very humbling that Utterback trusts us with that," Lauren Vanidestine says. "He's putting so much money in, our school is putting so much money into us and our sports. It's very humbling and very like we're very grateful for it."