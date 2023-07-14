LOUDON, N.H. - NASCAR is making its annual trip to New England this weekend with their Cup series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Racing will start at 2:30 P.M. at the speedway for the Crayon 301. The Xfinity Series' Ambetter Health 200 will take place at 3:00 on Saturday.
On the race track, Cup series driver Ty Dillon is making his return to New Hampshire. He has posted great times there in the past and says the track is one of his favorites on the circuit. He expects a great show for the fans.
"Our series has been very exciting lately and these cars provide really good racing," Dillon says. "Hopefully it will be one of the best short track races of the year. New Hampshire Motor Speedway is probably one of my favorites speedways we go to. I've got a lot of confidence there, I've been fast in the past and had some good results early in my career."
Dillon comes from a racing family: his grandfather is famed driver and team owner Richard Childress, his dad is former driver Mike Dillon, and his brother Austin is a current driver. Ty tried traditional sports out at first, but when he first got behind the wheel he knew it was what he wanted.
"I thought I was going to be a football player and everyone kind of outgrew me," Dillon says. "Growing up around NASCAR, it definitely was a blessing to try racing at a young age. I was 13 when I first drove a car and when I got in, I was hooked! Whatever is in my family's blood just kind of clicked."