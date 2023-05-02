BANGOR - Mt. Blue Cougars boys lacrosse defeated Hampden Academy 8-6 on Tuesday night to move to 2-2 on the season.

The Cougars started out hot with a 5-0 lead after one quarter, but the Broncos would surge with four goals in the second quarter by senior Jack Johnson (2), junior Tucker Leland, and freshman Gabe Thornwall. 

A 6-4 game at the half, the teams would trade goals in the second half as Mt. Blue secured their victory. Senior Dustyn Hinkley had five goals and junior Chase Ranger had four goals for the Cougars.

Mt. Blue will next host Edward Little on Friday at 5:30 while Hampden Academy. now 3-2, will visit Gardiner on Thursday at 4.

Sports Reporter

