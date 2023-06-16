AUGUSTA - The Maine Principals' Association announced Friday that, due to inclement weather expected, all high school state championship games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.
The state championship lacrosse games for Classes A and C will be held Monday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The Class C girls title game will be at 10 A.M. followed by the Class C boys title game at 12:30 P.M. Class A girls will then be at 3:30, followed by boys at 6.
All state championship games for softball and baseball will now be on Tuesday. At Bangor's Mansfield Stadium, the Class B and D title games will be held at 3 and 5:30, respectively. At Brewer's Coffin Field, the Class D and B softball games begin at 3 and 7, respectively. Lastly, USM will play host to the Class A and C title games for both baseball and softball. Class A baseball starts at 3, softball at 7. Class C baseball will start at 3:30, softball at 6:30.