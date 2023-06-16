AUGUSTA - The Maine Principals' Association announced Friday that, due to inclement weather expected, all high school state championship games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

The state championship lacrosse games for Classes A and C will be held Monday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The Class C girls title game will be at 10 A.M. followed by the Class C boys title game at 12:30 P.M. Class A girls will then be at 3:30, followed by boys at 6.

All state championship games for softball and baseball will now be on Tuesday. At Bangor's Mansfield Stadium, the Class B and D title games will be held at 3 and 5:30, respectively. At Brewer's Coffin Field, the Class D and B softball games begin at 3 and 7, respectively. Lastly, USM will play host to the Class A and C title games for both baseball and softball. Class A baseball starts at 3, softball at 7. Class C baseball will start at 3:30, softball at 6:30.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you