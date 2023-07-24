BANGOR - Since its inception, the MPA's e-sports league has grown tremendously, and a part of that has been their partnership with PlayVS.
Since their first official season in 2020, Maine has partnered with PlayVS to help run their e-sports league. PlayVS provides some of the software and hardware necessary for schools to set up e-sports programs. They also handle schedules, standings, and help put on the state championship matches- really acting as the administrative body over the MPA's e-sports teams.
Now that the partnership has been renewed, 113 Maine schools and around 1,700 high school students in Maine will continue to have access to the benefits provided by PlayVS.
"They've been with us from the start, and it's been a great partnership between PlayVS and the MPA," said head e-sports coach at Maine Central Institute, Sean Stackhouse. "They've really stepped up their game big time in a lot of ways over the past couple of years, so it felt to me like it was a no-brainer to renew."
For their upcoming 2023 season, PlayVS and the MPA will offer a new game- Mario Kart 8- pushing their state championship total to four titles handed out.
There will also be enrollment-based incentives offered, as well. Besides that, with PlayVS, Maine teams can compete with different squads from all over the country whenever they're able to- something traditional sports doesn't quite offer.
"We played a team from Arkansas at one point, we've played teams from Michigan through the regional stuff, and it's been an absolute blast," Stackhouse said. "You don't always get to play kids from other states in traditional sports, not without an expensive bus trip one way or the other."