BANGOR - On Thursday, the MPA announced changes to the 2023 basketball state championship schedule.
On Friday, the Class A games will tip-off as scheduled, with Lawrence and Brunswick battling for the girls Gold Ball, and Brewer and Falmouth matching up on the boys side.
Class B will no longer be played in Portland on Saturday afternoon. Both the girls and boys championships are now scheduled for Saturday evening at the Augusta Civic Center. Ellsworth and Spruce Mountain are slated to tip at 7:05 for the girls game, and Orono and Oceanside will follow for the boys.
Class D is no longer going to be played Saturday afternoon, either. Those games will remain at the Cross Insurance Center, but will tip off Monday evening at 6:05 and 7:45, respectively. Southern Aroostook and Seacoast Christian will play the early game for the girls championship, and Southern Aroostook and Forest Hills will battle for the second year in a row for the Class D boys title.
There are no changes as of now for the Class AA and Class C championships. The AA games are still scheduled for Saturday evening in Portland, and Class C is still scheduled for Saturday evening in Bangor.
This article will be updated on Friday when more information is made available.