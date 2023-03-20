BANGOR - Recently, the Maine Principal's Association's basketball committee and classification committee have approved a reclassification proposal for the 2023-24 high school basketball season.
The proposal would slightly adjust enrollment criteria currently in place, lowering the numbers for each class. As a result, Hampden will head to Class A after competing in Class AA for the last two seasons. Also, teams with a winning percentage less than 25 percent over the past two seasons will be moved down one class.
Adam Robinson from the Bangor Daily News joined the show on Monday to discuss all of the proposed changes and the process the MPA has taken to approve them.