BANGOR - Due to Thursday's incoming storm, the Maine Principal's Association has made adjustments to the high school basketball tournament schedule.
All games on Thursday have been cancelled at all three tournament venues, Augusta, Bangor, and Portland.
Wednesday's slate in Bangor will now be eight games, with the four Class B North semifinals beginning at 9 a.m. and the Class D North semifinals beginning at 4 p.m.
Ellsworth and Caribou girls will play the first game of the morning, followed by Old Town and Houlton. For the boys, Orono and Caribou will play at noon with Ellsworth and Old Town going at 1:30 p.m.
Class D will begin at 4 p.m. with Schenck and Machias boys, followed by Bangor Christian and Southern Aroostook at 5:30. The girls will finish us out, with East Grand and Wisdom playing the 7:00 game and Southern Aroostook and Deer-Isle Stonington the last game of the night.
On Wednesday in Augusta, the A North semifinals will have a 3:30 p.m. start, beginning with Lawrence and Cony girls, and the final girls semifinal between Gardiner and Nokomis will be played at 5. The boys start at 7:30, with Skowhegan and Messalonskee, followed by Brewer and Cony at 9 p.m.
The A North finals will still be played Friday, just later- with the girls at 7 p.m. and the boys at 8:45.
On Friday in Bangor, four games will be played, and all of them Class C semifinals. Those start at 2 p.m. with Hodgdon and PVHS, and will conclude at 8:30 with the last boys semifinals game. Saturday will be a typical regional Saturday in Bangor, with all three classes playing their regional finals starting at 9 a.m. with Class D girls.