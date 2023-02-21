BANGOR - Due to Thursday's incoming storm, the Maine Principal's Association has made adjustments to the high school basketball tournament schedule.

All games on Thursday have been cancelled at all three tournament venues, Augusta, Bangor, and Portland.

Wednesday's slate in Bangor will now be eight games, with the four Class B North semifinals beginning at 9 a.m. and the Class D North semifinals beginning at 4 p.m.

Ellsworth and Caribou girls will play the first game of the morning, followed by Old Town and Houlton. For the boys, Orono and Caribou will play at noon with Ellsworth and Old Town going at 1:30 p.m.

Class D will begin at 4 p.m. with Schenck and Machias boys, followed by Bangor Christian and Southern Aroostook at 5:30. The girls will finish us out, with East Grand and Wisdom playing the 7:00 game and Southern Aroostook and Deer-Isle Stonington the last game of the night.

On Wednesday in Augusta, the A North semifinals will have a 3:30 p.m. start, beginning with Lawrence and Cony girls, and the final girls semifinal between Gardiner and Nokomis will be played at 5. The boys start at 7:30, with Skowhegan and Messalonskee, followed by Brewer and Cony at 9 p.m.

The A North finals will still be played Friday, just later- with the girls at 7 p.m. and the boys at 8:45.

On Friday in Bangor, four games will be played, and all of them Class C semifinals. Those start at 2 p.m. with Hodgdon and PVHS, and will conclude at 8:30 with the last boys semifinals game. Saturday will be a typical regional Saturday in Bangor, with all three classes playing their regional finals starting at 9 a.m. with Class D girls.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you