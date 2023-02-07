PITTSFIELD - Mount View Mustangs boys basketball knocked off MCI 58-52 on Tuesday night as the Huskies' comeback attempt fell short.

Down by 11 in the third quarter, MCI would end up trading the lead with the Mustangs late in the fourth. However, Mount View's stingy defense would prevent late scoring chances and they would hang on for the victory.

Mount View is now 9-8 on the year and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at Oceanside. MCI, now 4-13, finishes their regular season at Waterville on Thursday. 

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you