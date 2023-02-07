PITTSFIELD - Mount View Mustangs boys basketball knocked off MCI 58-52 on Tuesday night as the Huskies' comeback attempt fell short.
Down by 11 in the third quarter, MCI would end up trading the lead with the Mustangs late in the fourth. However, Mount View's stingy defense would prevent late scoring chances and they would hang on for the victory.
Mount View is now 9-8 on the year and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at Oceanside. MCI, now 4-13, finishes their regular season at Waterville on Thursday.