ORONO - 30 years ago on Monday, Maine hockey skated to a 5-4 win in the NCAA National Championship game, capping off a historic season and bringing the program's first national title back to Orono.
The Black Bears 5-4 win over Lake Superior State capped off a 42-1-2 season, what many deem to be the greatest college hockey team of all time. Maine's 1992-93 team set still-standing NCAA records in goals (292) assists (481) and points (773). They scored 6.49 goals per game.
Current Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery netted a hat trick in the championship game, scoring all three goals within a five-minute span in the final period. The team started the season 30-0-2, and rode that start to their first national title ever, and what would be their first of two that decade.