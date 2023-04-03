ORONO - 30 years ago on Monday, Maine hockey skated to a 5-4 win in the NCAA National Championship game, capping off a historic season and bringing the program's first national title back to Orono.

The Black Bears 5-4 win over Lake Superior State capped off a 42-1-2 season, what many deem to be the greatest college hockey team of all time. Maine's 1992-93 team set still-standing NCAA records in goals (292) assists (481) and points (773). They scored 6.49 goals per game.

Current Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery netted a hat trick in the championship game, scoring all three goals within a five-minute span in the final period. The team started the season 30-0-2, and rode that start to their first national title ever, and what would be their first of two that decade.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you