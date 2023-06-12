BANGOR - Thirteen finalists were announced on Monday for the Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball awards.

The winners for each will be announced next week at their respective Senior All Star games, being played at St. Joseph's College in Standish. Baseball is played on Tuesday, June 20th, and softball the following day.

Miss Maine Softball Finalists

- Lyndsee Reed, Hermon High School

- Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School

- Ana Lang, Searsport High School

- Kaydence Morse, Oxford Hills High School

- Charlotte Donovan, Biddeford High School

Mr. Maine Baseball Finalists

- Gabe Gifford, Old Town High School

- Jason Libby, Bangor Christian Schools

- Eli Soehren, Oxford Hills High School

- Alex Bartlett, Oceanside High School

- Carson Black, Sacopee Valley High School

- Kyle Delano, Oak Hill High School

- Andrew Heffernan, South Portland High School

