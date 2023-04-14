OAKLAND - Messalonskee softball is coming off of a Cinderella 2022 season, winning the A North regional title as the nine seed in the tournament.
"It was really exciting to watch them really come into their own as the season progressed and peaking at the right time," head coach Samantha Tunningley says.
"It was like an all-time high," senior outfielder Isabel Culver adds. "In the postseason we really started pulling it all together and it felt really good."
"Every single game we won in the playoffs was an upset," senior pitcher Morgan Wills points out. "That was really big for us and I think we're just coming off that momentum."
Momentum spearheaded by nine of the team's 11 main stars returning this year after only having three last year.
"It gives them so much more confidence," Tunningley says. "Not only in their abilities, but with each other."
"We are way more ahead of the game than we were last year," Wills points out. "Even the new girls we picked up, we're really close with them. It definitely helps a lot."
Wills is one of the top returners. The strikeout machine allowed just four runs during the Eagles' run in the regional tournament.
"She's done it since she was [little]," Culver says. "She has a great sense of what she needs to do when, and she's just a fun person to be around. Our team thrives off of it."
That's for sure. The Eagles are having the best time of their lives, and that is actually one of the team's biggest keys to success.
"When everyone is relaxed and they're there to have fun, they really click, and they are focused when they need to be focused," Tunningley explains.
"That's when you play your best," Culver echoes. "I think that's what we were doing that whole postseason and what we plan on doing this season."
And that just might bring the state championship that alluded them.
"It would mean a lot just to get that extra step and to just end off with a bang," Wills says.
"There's always a potential to make things happen," Tunningley says. "It's all about timing and peaking at the right moment. Just like we did last year."