BREWER - Messalonskee boys hockey defeated Brewer 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, fending off a furious comeback by the Witches.
It was a 2-0 Brewer game in the first period, but the Eagles would take a 3-2 late in the second off a Jack Hammond goal and the lead would blossom to 4-2.
Late in the third period, the Witches would score two late goals including Grady Vanidestine's game tier which sent the game into overtime, but Messalonskee would net the game-winner there.
Messalonskee is now 11-1 on the year and will next play Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow on the road on Monday at 8:20. Brewer, 4-9, hosts Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin on Wednesday at 6:10.