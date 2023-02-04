BREWER - Messalonskee boys hockey defeated Brewer 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, fending off a furious comeback by the Witches.

It was a 2-0 Brewer game in the first period, but the Eagles would take a 3-2 late in the second off a Jack Hammond goal and the lead would blossom to 4-2.

Late in the third period, the Witches would score two late goals including Grady Vanidestine's game tier which sent the game into overtime, but Messalonskee would net the game-winner there.

Messalonskee is now 11-1 on the year and will next play Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow on the road on Monday at 8:20. Brewer, 4-9, hosts Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin on Wednesday at 6:10.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

