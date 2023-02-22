BANGOR - No. 4 Old Town gradually turned a 19-point deficit into just a three point game in the fourth quarter, but No. 1 Ellsworth hung on behind 38 points from Chance Mercier to grab a 60-55 victory.

With the win, Ellsworth improves to 20-0 and will advance into their second consecutive Class B North finals- a rematch of the 2022 game against No. 3 Old Town.

Miles Palmer had 10 for Ellsworth in the win, including free throws to seal the victory. For the Coyotes, Brayden Brown led the way with 19 points. Grayson Thibeault added 16, as well. 

The Class B North championship is scheduled for Saturday at 3:45 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you