BANGOR - No. 4 Old Town gradually turned a 19-point deficit into just a three point game in the fourth quarter, but No. 1 Ellsworth hung on behind 38 points from Chance Mercier to grab a 60-55 victory.
With the win, Ellsworth improves to 20-0 and will advance into their second consecutive Class B North finals- a rematch of the 2022 game against No. 3 Old Town.
Miles Palmer had 10 for Ellsworth in the win, including free throws to seal the victory. For the Coyotes, Brayden Brown led the way with 19 points. Grayson Thibeault added 16, as well.
The Class B North championship is scheduled for Saturday at 3:45 at the Cross Insurance Center.