BREWER - Medomak Valley football defeated Brewer 30-6 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the year.

Panthers' quarterback Chase Peaslee was the key factor for them, having the hot hand through the air and on the ground. Brewer's lone touchdown came in the second half on a touchdown pass from Ethan Leavitt to Jake Perry.

Medomak Valley's next game will be next Friday night when they host Hermon. Brewer, now 0-3, will host Messalonskee.

