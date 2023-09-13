BREWER - MDI volleyball won their match against Brewer 3-0 on Wednesday to move to 3-1 on the season.

The first set was a back-and-forth battle with the Trojans ultimately taking it by a score of 25-22. The second set saw MDI get out to a 7-0 lead that they wouldn't relinquish, winning the set 25-15. The Witches and Trojans had another back-and-forth set in the third, but the Trojans won another close set 25-21 to win the match.

MDI will next play on Tuesday when the host Narraguagus at 5:30. Brewer, now 1-3, is currently scheduled to face Washington Academy on Friday.

