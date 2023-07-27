PITTSFIELD - Recent MCI track & field grad Emma Burr just returned from the meet of a lifetime: the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics at the University of Oregon.
"Olympians had been on that track, and I was on that track. It was cool," Burr says. "There were people jumping so high and running so fast. I was like, 'I'm here with these people that are this good!'"
The multiple time state champion competed in the heptathlon, and her qualifying journey began with the state Junior Olympics in Brewer with a goal of just seeing where she stands.
"I did a heptathlon last year [there], so I was like 'OK, I'll just do that again,'" Burr says. "It was mostly just to get a score to see where I'd be fitting in in college."
Burr ended up winning the heptathlon and qualifying for regionals, something she wouldn't have known about if not for her friend's push.
"My friend was like, 'Hey, why don't you go to New York, you qualified!' I was like, 'maybe, I'm not sure,'" Burr tells. "Then I ended up going, and there was good competition there."
Burr won again and found herself on a plane to Eugene a matter of weeks later. She ended up finishing 20th out of 42 competitors. Finishing in the top half was made even greater by the fact that instead of being flanked by a team, she just kind of showed up!
"Some people had personal coaches they were talking to, they had marks for high jump and long jump, I just picked a spot on the track and hoped for the best," Burr explains.
As her high school career officially comes to a close, Burr can't think of a better way to end it than becoming a Junior Olympian. She's not contempt, though, on this being her last time.
"It's definitely a highlight and it shows how far I've come and how much I've accomplished," Burr says. "It's a milestone and I hope to go there again someday."