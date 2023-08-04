ORONO - After five seasons of terrorizing opponents on the basepaths and in the batter's box, Maine softball's Grace McGouldrick is making her transition into coaching- something that's been a passion of hers for a while.
"I've known that I've wanted to coach for years, even in early high school I was giving little lessons to girls that were still eight or nine years old," McGouldrick, a native of Gorham, said. "I loved it then, and I still love it now."
McGouldrick will be taking a seat on the sideline next to head coach Jordan Fitzpatrick as a graduate assistant, while also giving private hitting lessons and more with Sluggers Baseball and Softball Training Facility in Brewer.
"I'm really excited to hopefully be one of those people for some of those younger girls, so that they can come to an actual softball player," she said. "I've played the game, and I think I've had a lot of experiences that I think can relate to a lot of these younger girls."
As a younger girl, McGouldrick wasn't the super-star, all-time stolen bases record holder she was at the University of Maine. In fact, she says she wasn't even the best player on her teams. So, she really honed in on being coachable and experimenting new things- something she's also going to stress with the athletes she coaches.
"I learned to be really coachable, listen to my coaches, and try a bunch of new things until I figured out what worked for me- and even this past year I was still trying new things every single day," McGouldrick said. "Not everything works for everybody, you kind of have to be relatively flexible and open minded about it. But again- being coachable, being flexible and willing to try new things I think only makes you better."
During one hitting lesson as a kid at The Edge Academy in Portland- a lightbulb went off for Grace, and she realized coaching was definitely in the cards.
"There was one day everything just clicked, and I was able to kind of figure out how to explain what I was doing to myself," Grace said. "Everything just clicked- I don't even know what happened, I was able to really put what I was doing into words to girls, and I never got to do that before."
It's those lightbulb, or "Aha!" moments that Grace can't wait to pass on to the next generation of softball players in Maine.
"The reason why I got into coaching, and the reason why I love it so much is being able to work with girls 1-on-1, hands on, and then when something clicks they and they get super excited, like 'Oh my God, that's what we've been talking about,' and 'I finally feel it,' or 'I finally understand it.' That's the best feeling ever, and I'm like 'I did it, we figured it out together.' It's awesome."