BALTIMORE - It was a pitching duel all afternoon, but Quinn McDaniel's two-run homer in the top of the ninth innings leads Maine to a 2-1 victory in their America East opener over UMBC.

Both Colin Fitzgerald for Maine and Luke Johnson for UMBC had terrific starts on the mound. In a game that lasted less than two hours- Fitzgerald threw 7.0 innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs while striking out seven in a no decision. Johnson went one more inning, allowing three hits and striking out 12. 

Caleb Leys, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning, picked up the win in the contest. Sam Danield allowed the McDaniel home run, and is credited with the loss.

The two will play in game two on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you