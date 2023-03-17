BALTIMORE - It was a pitching duel all afternoon, but Quinn McDaniel's two-run homer in the top of the ninth innings leads Maine to a 2-1 victory in their America East opener over UMBC.
Both Colin Fitzgerald for Maine and Luke Johnson for UMBC had terrific starts on the mound. In a game that lasted less than two hours- Fitzgerald threw 7.0 innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs while striking out seven in a no decision. Johnson went one more inning, allowing three hits and striking out 12.
Caleb Leys, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning, picked up the win in the contest. Sam Danield allowed the McDaniel home run, and is credited with the loss.
The two will play in game two on Saturday at 2 p.m.