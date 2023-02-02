LINCOLN - Mattanawcook Academy Lynx girls basketball defeated Lee Academy 73-18 on Thursday night as they have now won three games in a row.

A game that was 33-6 at the half, the Lynx were led by sophomore Lily Wotton, who was the game's high scorer.

Mattanawcook has now won six out of seven games and sit at 11-5 on the season. They will next play on Saturday as they visit George Stevens Academy at 2:30. Lee, 1-15, will host Shead on Saturday at 2:30 as well.

Sports Reporter

