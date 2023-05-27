LINCOLN - Mattanawcook Academy baseball is one of the top contenders in C North as the regular season comes to a close.
The Lynx are 12-3 and currently hold the one seed in the section. This comes after last year when they lost in the first round of regionals to George Stevens Academy as the four seed.
The name of the game for them this year is efficiency. The Lynx average seven runs a game and allow three runs a game. They get the job done, but the team is not content with simply winning baseball games especially with the playoffs ahead.
"Finding ways to win is nice, especially when you're in a tight game," senior Griffin House says. "But you want to be able to put teams away sometimes."
"We can't let that happen in the playoffs," senior Issac Hainer adds. "These close games are good and bad for us. It's good to get in those games and just make sure we're winning them, but it's also testing our luck."
That early playoff exit last year has certainly lit a fire under the Lynx and, along with their obvious on-field prowess, are using it as motivation for the playoffs. These factors have them buzzing about a potential state run.
"It's something you take to heart a little bit," Hainer says. "Especially knowing these guys, growing up with them, and always talking about, 'let's go win a state title.' That first playoff game is going to have a nice little edge."
"I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid," House says. "This feels like the first year where I actually can say we can do it and have a good shot at it."