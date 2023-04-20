PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners are gearing up for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with game one of the postseason beginning Friday night.
The Mariners and the Reading Royals will meet in round one of the playoffs on Friday, with the first two games of the series set for Friday and Saturday in Reading.
Maine is ready for the long awaited rematch- the two teams met last April in the first round, as well, with the Royals taking the series in six games. With a good chunk of players coming back to Portland this year, the Mariners say they are ready to redeem themselves.
"There's definitely a certain level of redemption to it," said head coach Terrence Wallin. "It's nice that we have so many returners, to be honest, that felt that pain a little bit last year."
"We've got a lot of returning players from last year, and even though we lost last year, we played well," said forward Alex Kile. "We're ready to go, I think we're going to redeem ourselves this year."