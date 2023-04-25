PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners were dominant on Tuesday night, winning their second straight game after an overtime thriller on Monday to even their series with the Reading Royals at two games apiece.

After coming home for game three on Monday down 0-2 in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Mariners have fired off two straight wins. Tuesday's victory was probably the polar opposite of Monday's 4-3 win in overtime, as Maine pounded Reading for a 7-3 victory.

The Mariners erupted for four straight goals after Reading would tie the game at 2-2, and they never looked back. They'll look to take a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday at home.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz

