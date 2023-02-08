BANGOR - Maine cut into the Vermont lead late in the second half, but the comeback was too little and too late, as the Catamounts would take a 74 to 65 victory.
The game started 80 minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. tip-off because the floor had not been constructed properly prior to the game.
When the game did tip, it was back and forth for much of the first half, before the Catamounts pulled away, ending the half with a ten point lead.
The lead eventually grew to 17 points in the second half, but the Black Bears would cut it down to as close to seven points late in the contest.
Gedi Juozapaitis led Maine with 16 points, Ada Turgut added 14, and Kellen Tynes and Peter Filipovity each had 13 in the loss.