BANGOR - Maine cut into the Vermont lead late in the second half, but the comeback was too little and too late, as the Catamounts would take a 74 to 65 victory.

The game started 80 minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. tip-off because the floor had not been constructed properly prior to the game.

When the game did tip, it was back and forth for much of the first half, before the Catamounts pulled away, ending the half with a ten point lead.

The lead eventually grew to 17 points in the second half, but the Black Bears would cut it down to as close to seven points late in the contest.

Gedi Juozapaitis led Maine with 16 points, Ada Turgut added 14, and Kellen Tynes and Peter Filipovity each had 13 in the loss. 

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories!

Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine!

Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family.

When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can.

Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

