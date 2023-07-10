ORONO - On Monday afternoon, Quinn McDaniel saw every ball player's dream come true after being selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants.
"I don't think it really hit me until just a few moments ago what really happened," McDaniel said. "And it's kind of just the next step in my dream and it feels great."
The move didn't come as a shock to Maine baseball head coach Nick Derba. Since the fall of McDaniel's sophomore year, Derba saw a major leap in his game. After that season finished, they started getting ready for today.
"Sophomore fall he showed up, he looked stronger, he was just kind of better. He was doing some things and I was like 'That's different.' The ball was coming off his bat just differently," Derba said. "At the end of his sophomore year, we began planning for him not to be back this year [2023-24]."
Quinn's three seasons at Maine were all very competitive years for the Black Bears- and they finally reached their goal of an America East title in his last go-round.
"That meant everything," McDaniel said. "Going out conference champions, it's something I was working towards my freshman, sophomore year and fell short. To go out having a good year and making it to a regional, it kind of meant the world."
Playing in the NCAA Tournament capped off a great junior campaign from the second baseman out of Marshwood High School. He batted .354, with 16 home runs and 32 steals- drawing some raving comparisons from his now former head coach.
"All he did was work hard and get better. He's got the ability to be a Craig Biggio type of player," Derba said. "You don't say that stuff lightly, that's a hall of famer."
And McDaniel returned the praise, too, saying Derba, a 2007 draft pick by the Cardinals, was a huge part of his journey to the pros.
"Obviously, he was a big piece of that deciding factor to go up to Orono, and just his philosophies and the way he mentored me throughout the whole thing was huge," McDaniel said. "I have to give a lot of credit to him."
As for Derba, he knows Quinn has what it takes to succeed at the next level- and it doesn't sound like he'll be shocked when he does.
"In a way pro baseball is easier, and in a way it's harder. He's going to get to his potential because all he's going to be doing is playing baseball and lifting," he said. "A guy that likes to work and that takes care of himself off the field will have a leg up."