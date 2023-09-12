ORONO - With Maine football's defense showing sparks of brilliance in each of their first two games, it's hard to deny new defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong's impact.
"Every day I can look forward to coming to work because I know in some way, shape, or form I can make a positive difference," Comissiong says.
"He has a ton of experience, so we lean on that," head coach Jordan Stevens explains. "He has a great football mind and we're fortunate to have him."
For Comissiong, it's a labor of love. The former Black Bear loves his alma mater and jumped at the chance to join the staff.
"I have so many great memories about this place and this program," Comissiong says. "To me, it's a no brainer."
Since taking the lead on defense, Comissiong has brought a demanding and intense coaching style. Just what the doctor ordered.
"[He impacts] our aggressiveness, our tenacity, and the intensity we play at," junior defensive back Kahzir Brown says. "He wants us to play hard 24/7 no matter if we're tired or hurt."
Off the field, he's making sure that he gives back to his players for anything they need to make them not just better players, but better people.
"You ask these guys to sacrifice a lot, so having those relationships and knowing they can count on me is the most important thing," Comissiong says. "Why would a guy go to war for you if he doesn't believe in you?"
To say the team has responded to him is an understatement. For one, on Saturday they hung tough with No. 2 North Dakota State all through the first half.
"We were put into some adverse situations and forced field goals, and we just kept doing that," Stevens says. "A lot of things we need to build off as a team and use as motivation and inspiration."
"It wasn't going to be easy, but we made our way and with Coach Comissiong here we found a way to play good and be better," Brown says.
The Black Bears will need that on Saturday for their home and CAA opener against No. 21 Rhode Island. The Rams' offense is tough, but Comissiong is just making sure the team focuses on themselves.
"Our attention to detail, our fundamentals, what we have to do to get better at what we're going to do defensively," Comissiong says. "Yes, we're getting ready for Rhode Island, but are we doing the things necessary to put ourselves in position to win the game?"