ORONO - Maine women's soccer started the 2023 season on a high note with a 5-0 victory over Le Moyne college in their season opener on Thursday.
The Black Bears got on the board early, with Abby and Kayla Kraemer each scoring in the first nine minutes of the game to give Maine a 2-0 lead.
They would stretch that lead to 4-0 by halftime with goals from Doireann Fahey and Jordan Pinette.
On the defensive end, Maine's defense and goalkeeper Kira Kutzinski kept Le Moyne off the board all game. Kutzinksi tallied two saves in the effort.
The Black Bears will host the University of Rhode Island on Sunday at 1 p.m.