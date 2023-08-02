ORONO - Tuesday marked the first official practice for Maine women's soccer's upcoming season. After the success they had last year, they're pumped.
"We've been working all summer for this, so it's really good to be back," graduate goalkeeper Kira Kutzinski says.
"I think everybody's excited to officially start," head coach Scott Atherley says. "Everybody's been here for about three weeks just kind of getting ready, conditioning, etc. To be formally together is a really exciting time for us."
Last year, the Black Bears made the America East Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. Though they fell short of the title game, they return most of that cast.
"All of us have that sour taste in our mouth and even the incoming players know what's on the line," junior forward Abby Kraemer says. "I think we're ready to bring everything to the table."
New at the table for the Black Bears this year are five freshmen and four transfers. Even with that many new faces, their transitions have been near seamless.
"I think they've been really bringing a lot of versatility to the team experience-wise and pushing the old players a little bit," Kutzinski says.
"We have players from Europe here, we have players from Australia, so it's really just getting used to the idea of being in a different environment," Athlerley says. "Now, it's like they're amongst friends."
With that, there aren't many complaints after their first practice.
"I think it went really well, as good as it could have," Kraemer says. "Today we were really working on our pressing. I think that's a big part of our team's identity, just really getting that down."
As for the rest of the preseason, one of the Black Bears' main focuses will be on their relative struggles on offense last year.
"I think we had way more chances than we put away, so [we're focused on] scoring more," Kutzinski says. "We scored [32] goals last year and we kind of want to double that this year."
Even thought last year is in the past, they haven't forgotten where they could have gone. This squad knows they are capable of going the distance.
"There's unfinished business," Atherley says. "I think we use the experiences we had to move forward, but I think there's plenty of motivation. We're not satisfied with last year."
"We all want to put a ring on it," Kraemer says. "That's it."