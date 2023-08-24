ORONO - Maine women's soccer drew Holy Cross 1-1 on Wednesday afternoon in a thriller.
Holy Cross' Cerys Balmer got the scoring started in the 26th minute as she headed in a free kick from Sydney Baldwin. The Crusaders carried their 1-0 lead into the half, and nearly until the end.
That changed with just 11 seconds to go in the game when Maine's Elle Vermilya scored an unassisted goal to tie the game up at 1, securing the draw. Maine goalie Kira Kutzinski had three saves on the day.
The draw puts Maine at 2-0-1 to start the season, their next game scheduled for Sunday at Stonehill College at 11 A.M.