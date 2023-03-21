ORONO - Maine women's basketball star Anne Simon will to return to the Black Bears next season for her fifth year of eligibility, the former America East Player of the Year said in a statement Tuesday.
Simon's senior season was plagued with injuries, forcing her to miss half of the games, but she still made 2nd team All-America East as she put up 14 points a game.
Simon says that the love she feels from the Maine community played a huge part in her decision, as did the hunger to fulfill her and the team's goals.
"I'm so grateful for the teammates and the coaching staff, but also for the fans," Simon says. "It definitely...made it easier for me to decide knowing that I have the support behind me. Of course, I still haven't gotten what I want so far...to win the conference. I'm currently 0/4. I have one more year, one more chance, so whatever it takes."