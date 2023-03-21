ORONO - Maine women's basketball star Anne Simon will to return to the Black Bears next season for her fifth year of eligibility, the former America East Player of the Year said in a statement Tuesday.

Simon's senior season was plagued with injuries, forcing her to miss half of the games, but she still made 2nd team All-America East as she put up 14 points a game.

Simon says that the love she feels from the Maine community played a huge part in her decision, as did the hunger to fulfill her and the team's goals. 

"I'm so grateful for the teammates and the coaching staff, but also for the fans," Simon says. "It definitely...made it easier for me to decide knowing that I have the support behind me. Of course, I still haven't gotten what I want so far...to win the conference. I'm currently 0/4. I have one more year, one more chance, so whatever it takes."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you