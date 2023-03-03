ORONO - Maine women's hoops will play two-seed Albany in the America East Tournament semifinals on Sunday.
The three-seeded Black Bears got there by beating six-seed Binghamton at home on Wednesday 64-54. A strong second half and a season high 24 points for senior guard Anne Simon brought them the win.
Simon has been in and out of action this year due to injury and didn't play in this year's two meetings against the Great Danes which the Black Bears split in two close games.
The last time she played Albany was in last year's America East Conference title game, which the Black Bears lost at home. She says all these factors only add to the excitement.
"It's definitely exciting," Simon says. "Both games we played this season, they played really well and we played well. I think it's going to be a really good game."
To beat the Great Danes in the rubber match, head coach Amy Vachon is emphasizing sticking to their game. She also says that the feeling is different for this year's tournament matchup because the Black Bears are the ones doing the chasing.
"We just have to play," Vachon says. "We know them and they know us, there are no secrets. We just have to go out and execute what we want to do. There's no pressure on us. The target's on their back this year and we're excited to go play."