ORONO - On Saturday, Maine women's basketball will host their annual "National Girls and Women in Sports" celebration, with events happening prior to and after the conclusion of their 1 p.m. game in The Pit.
The Black Bears' celebration starts at 11 a.m., with an interactive sports fair with representatives from 16 varsity, club, and professional programs participating.
Following the 1 p.m. game with NJIT, there will be an autograph signing with the program. There will be bounce houses, face painting, an appearance by Slugger the Sea Dog, and more.