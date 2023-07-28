ORONO - Maine women's basketball is officially back on the court with summer practices well under way.
"It feels great," head coach Amy Vachon says. "It's nice to have everyone who is here together."
"I'm glad to be back," junior forward Adi Smith echoes. "Everyone's pretty much back, and I'm excited for the new talent that we have."
Three freshmen join the fray in Orono this year, including former Bangor High School superstar, guard Emmie Streams.
"It's always awesome when you have someone from Maine who wants to play at Maine," says Vachon, an Augusta native. "She's come in and just done a fantastic job so far."
"Everyone I met has been so welcoming," Streams says. "All of the returners really want to help us [freshmen] understand quicker, and I think we're all learning at a good pace."
Speaking of returners, after being limited by injuries these past two years, fifth year guard Anna Kahelin is back and helping fill a hole the team struggled with over that span.
"Defensively, that was something we lacked," Smith explains. "Her defensive presence is really big and I'm glad to have that back. Offensively, she's a great shooter from the corner."
"I'm really excited," Kahelin says. "It's been going well just getting back into it. It's really fun to be with the girls again."
Add Smith, the reigning America East Player of the Year, plus Anne Simon, and the Black Bears feel great about their prospects in conference.
"The goal is to win a championship and, with five returners coming back, it's pretty good," Streams says. "I think we have a pretty good chance of winning."
But before they can play for a conference title, the Black Bears face an intense non-conference schedule with opponents like Harvard and Indiana. Mastering the little things now will prove crucial come November.
"It's really important that everyone's listening and really learning fast because we don't have that much time until it's really going to hit us," Kahelin says.
By the looks of things, it seems to be going pretty well.
"We have a better grasp of things," Smith says. "Everyone knows their role from last year, the freshmen are picking up things really quick, so I feel like we have a lot of confidence and that it will continue when we start playing."